[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
| Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
california thursday april 9 coronavirus covid-19

California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.

Racial, Ethnic Demographics

This initial information, representing 54 percent of COVID-19 cases and 53 percent of deaths, shows the race and ethnicity data is roughly in line with the diversity of California overall:

* Latinos: 30% of cases and 26% of deaths (39% of the state’s population)

* Whites: 34% of cases and 38% of deaths (37% of the state’s population)

* African Americans/Blacks: 7% of cases and 8% of deaths (6% of the state’s population)

* Asians: 13% of cases and 18% of deaths (15% of the state’s population)

* Multiracial: 2% of cases and 1.5% of deaths (2% of the state’s population)

* American Indians or Alaska Natives: 0.2% of cases and 0.4% of deaths (0.5% of the states’ population)

* Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders: 2% of cases and 0.8% of deaths (0.3% of the state’s population)

* Other: 13% of cases and 8% of deaths (N/A)

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 8, local health departments have reported 1,803 confirmed positive cases in health care workers: this includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact.

As testing capacity ramps up, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker. We will release the larger number of health care workers affected by COVID-19.

Testing in California
As of April 8, approximately 177,600 tests had been conducted in California. At least 163,704 results have been received and another 13,900 are pending.

These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available at www.covid19.ca.gov.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.​​​
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
FULL STORY...
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
Feds Send $6 Bil. in Emergency Cash Grants to Aid College Students
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Feds Send $6 Bil. in Emergency Cash Grants to Aid College Students
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
SCV Sheriff’s Station Gives Shout Out to Baker-to-Vegas Sponsors
The Baker-to-Vegas team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wanted to thank sponsors of the annual run that was unfortunately postponed this year.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Gives Shout Out to Baker-to-Vegas Sponsors
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
County Reminding Families Safer at Home Order In Full Effect During Holy Week
As we approach Passover and Easter, Los Angeles County continues to remind all residents that the Health Officer’s Safer at Home order remains in full effect.
County Reminding Families Safer at Home Order In Full Effect During Holy Week
Beach Water Advisory Issued Until Sunday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Beach Water Advisory Issued Until Sunday
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
%d bloggers like this: