California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
| Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
CA COVID-19/April 30

SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.

Testing in California

As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing. Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. Individuals prioritized for testing include:

– Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

– Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older and symptomatic individuals with chronic medical conditions

– Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

– Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

– Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

– Other persons with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

As of April 29, more than 625,337 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

The Department is now reporting all tests reported in California, rather than the total number of individuals tested. As new laboratories begin to test for COVID-19, some have had delays in reporting to the state. To resolve this issue, and to ensure this data is as complete as possible and reflects the state’s entire testing capacity, the Department is contacting laboratories directly to assess the completeness of reporting and to gather additional testing data if needed.

In addition, laboratories have been working through their backlogs of tests awaiting processing, and the backlog has been reduced. This helps ensure we can meet the additional demand expected from broadening testing guidelines and opening 86 additional sample collection sites across California.

New Data Portal
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at COVID-19 Statewide Update that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends. Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 29, local health departments have reported 5,316 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 29 deaths statewide.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.​​​
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
May 4: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Alison Lindemann
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.
COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station's social media page.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
Newsom Announces Online Portal to Assist Parents in Finding Safe, Reliable Childcare
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.
USDA Approves New Program to Assist California’s Food Insecure Students
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15
The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
Newsom Expands Programs, Adds Initiatives to Combat Food Insecurity
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new initiatives to help Californians combat food insecurity while also supporting the farm industry, which has been devastated by COVID-19.
