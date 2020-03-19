[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
| Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
CA Department of Public Health

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 675 confirmed cases. For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 6 p.m. PDT March 18. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

675 – Positive cases

16 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:
Age 0-17: 13 cases
Age 18-64: 448 cases
Age 65+: 209 cases
Unknown: 5 cases

651 – Cases not related to repatriation flights
97– Travel-related
92 – Person to person
181 – Community transmission
281 – Under investigation

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

22 – State and county health labs currently testing

In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, on March 18, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.

Testing in California
As of 6:00 p.m. PDT on March 18, approximately 16,900 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 6,300 results have been received and another 10,000+ are pending.

How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Practice social distancing.
– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available.
L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death
FULL STORY...
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
Two Navy hospital ships will be part of the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon's chief spokesman said.
FULL STORY...
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
About 2,050 National Guard soldiers and airmen in 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.
FULL STORY...
