California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption

California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
The agencies are planning to host three in-person sessions during business hours and one evening session online.
In response to illegal federal efforts to revoke California’s clean air waivers, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on June 12, 2025.
The order directed the California Air Resources Board, the California Energy Commission, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, California State Transportation Agency, and Department of Consumer Affairs to assess additional actions to spur light-, medium-, and heavy-duty zero emission vehicle adoption in California, and to deliver formal recommendations for additional actions to the governor in August.
The sessions will bring together policymakers, experts and leaders from the environmental and scientific communities, automotive and trucking industries, fleet operators, community groups, and the public to discuss a variety of issues including infrastructure, incentives, partnerships, and emission reduction strategies.
Fresno: July 21, 1-5 p.m.
San Joaquin Valley AQPSD
1990 E. Gettysburg Ave.
Sacramento: July 23, 9 a.m -1 p.m.
CalEPA Headquarters
1001 I Street (10th & I)
Long Beach: July 31, 1-5 p.m.
Civic Center Chambers
411 W. Ocean Blvd.
They will be conducted as facilitated discussions and feature public comment opportunities. Local legislators and public officials will be invited to participate.
Decades of cleaning our air
Although California standards have dramatically improved air quality, the state’s unique geography means air quality goals still require continued progress on vehicle emissions. Five of the ten cities with the worst air pollution nationwide are in California. Ten million Californians in the San Joaquin Valley and Los Angeles air basins currently live under what is known as “severe nonattainment” conditions for ozone. People in these areas suffer unusually high rates of asthma and cardiopulmonary disease. Clean cars are a critical part of the plan to protect Californians.
Air pollution is a silent killer that causes heart and lung diseases, and cancer. Over the last 50 years, the state’s clean air efforts have saved $250 billion in health costs through reduced illness including reducing diesel-related cancer risk nearly 80%.
If upheld, President Trump’s illegal rollback of the state’s regulations would cost Californians an estimated $45 billion in health care costs. The regulations would also provide $91 billion in cumulative net relief and economic benefits to Californians between next year and 2040.
California’s clean car record
-Around 1 in 4 new cars sold in California are ZEVs, according to the California Energy Commission – with the state hitting its goal of two million ZEVs ahead of schedule.
-56 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturers are operating in California — leading the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.