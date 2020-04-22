[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
| Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
CA COVID-19 Numbers

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and Black Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes are most stark in our COVID-19 death rates. We have nearly complete data on deaths, and we are seeing these trends: Whites and Asians are underrepresented in the number of COVID-19 deaths for adults 18-64 years of age and older compared to their population numbers, while Latinos are dying at disproportionately high rates in that same age group. Black Californians are overrepresented relative to their population representation in deaths for all adults 18 and older. White Californians 65 and older have a higher proportion of deaths than their population numbers.

For additional information, please go to the California Cases and Deaths associated with COVID‐19 by Race and Ethnicity (PDF) web page.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 20, local health departments have reported 3,704 confirmed positive cases in health care workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact. As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.

Testing in California
As of April 20, more than 300,100 tests had been conducted in California. At least 292,906 results have been received and another 7,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.​​​
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
The L.A. County Probation Department has begun posting weekly updates and will soon add daily updates listing the population of juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
%d bloggers like this: