California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
The increase in testing numbers reported today largely come from commercial, provider and academic labs that have increased testing capacity and are now reporting that data to the state.
The biggest labs included in this count include Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford.
For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.
COVID-19 in California by the Numbers
Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 24. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.
2,535 – Positive cases
53 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)
Ages of all confirmed positive cases:
Gender of all confirmed positive cases:
In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, on March 18, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.
Testing in California
As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 24, approximately 66,800 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs and the 22 state and county health labs that are currently testing. At least 18,276 results have been received and another 48,600 are pending.
How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.
California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available.
