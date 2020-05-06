California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths

Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals prioritized for testing include:
* Hospitalized patients
* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees
* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness
* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings
* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission
* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees
* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19
As of May 5, 809,036 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 29,134 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period.
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
In my family, several relatives have essential tremors – unintentional shaking of the hands which comes on with age. I recall one day before a haircut, my mom noticed the scissors shaking. Sadly, that was the last haircut she gave me.
As California prepares to enter Stage 2 of the gradual reopening of the state this Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job may be eligible to receive workers’ compensation.
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
