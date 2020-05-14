California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths

California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.
Twenty-five public health labs in California are testing samples for COVID-19. These labs include the California Department of Public Health’s Laboratory in Richmond, Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa-Solano-Yolo-Marin (located in Solano), Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tulare and Ventura County public health laboratories. The Richmond Laboratory will provide diagnostic testing within a 48-hour turnaround time. This means California public health officials will get test results sooner, so that patients will get the best care.
New Data Portal
The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.
How People Can Protect Themselves
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
The virus spreads mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). This occurs by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Surfaces can also get infected.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like hypertension, obesity, heart or lung disease, diabetes or asthma seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Every person has a role to play. So much of protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:
Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illness. Symptoms are wide ranging and can be similar to the flu, including:
* Fever
* Cough
* Shortness of breath
* Chills
* Repeated shaking with chills
* Muscle pain
* Headache
* Sore Throat
* New loss of taste or smell
COVID-19 can cause more severe respiratory illness. If you have any of the emergency warning signs listed below, you should contact your medical provider immediately:
* Trouble breathing
* Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
* New confusion
* Bluish lips or face
What if I have symptoms?
Patient: If a person develops symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, and has reason to believe they may have been exposed, they should call their health care provider before seeking care. Contacting them in advance will make sure that people can get the care they need without putting others at risk. Please be sure to tell your health care provider about your travel history.
You can also take the following precautionary measures: avoid contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Health Care Provider: Patients who may have infection with this novel coronavirus should wear a surgical mask and be placed in an airborne infection isolation room. If an airborne infection isolation room is not available, the patient should be placed in a private room with the door closed. Health care providers should use standard, contact and airborne precautions and use eye protection.
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
