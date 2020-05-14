[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
| Wednesday, May 13, 2020
california wednesday may 13

California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.

Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Testing in California

Twenty-five public health labs in California are testing samples for COVID-19. These labs include the California Department of Public Health’s Laboratory in Richmond, Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa-Solano-Yolo-Marin (located in Solano), Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tulare and Ventura County public health laboratories. The Richmond Laboratory will provide diagnostic testing within a 48-hour turnaround time. This means California public health officials will get test results sooner, so that patients will get the best care.

california wednesday may 13

New Data Portal

The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

How People Can Protect Themselves

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus spreads mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). This occurs by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Surfaces can also get infected.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like hypertension, obesity, heart or lung disease, diabetes or asthma seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Every person has a role to play. So much of protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

* Stay home except for essential needs/activities.

* Practice physical distancing – stay 6 feet away from people.

* Wear a cloth face mask if you leave home.

* Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

* Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow or a tissue. Wash hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Stay home and away from people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* If you smoke or vape, consider quitting. Smoking and vaping cause harm to the lungs.

* Follow guidance from public health officials.

Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Who is at Higher Risk for Serious Illness from COVID-19?

Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:

* Older adults (65+)

* Individuals with compromised immune systems

* Individuals who have serious chronic medical conditions like:

– Heart disease

– Diabetes

– Lung disease

* Smokers

If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or health condition, it is important for you to take extra actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease:

* Stay home. It’s the most important thing you can do.

* Avoid contact with people who are sick. Isolate anyone sick in your home in a separate room, if possible.

* Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks. Wipe off containers with disinfectant wipes.

It is also important that you listen to public health officials who may recommend community actions to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, especially if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

For more information visit the CDC’s website.

What if I’m sick?

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illness. Symptoms are wide ranging and can be similar to the flu, including:

* Fever

* Cough

* Shortness of breath

* Chills

* Repeated shaking with chills

* Muscle pain

* Headache

* Sore Throat

* New loss of taste or smell

COVID-19 can cause more severe respiratory illness. If you have any of the emergency warning signs listed below, you should contact your medical provider immediately:

* Trouble breathing

* Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

* New confusion

* Bluish lips or face

What if I have symptoms?

Patient: If a person develops symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, and has reason to believe they may have been exposed, they should call their health care provider before seeking care. Contacting them in advance will make sure that people can get the care they need without putting others at risk. Please be sure to tell your health care provider about your travel history.

You can also take the following precautionary measures: avoid contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Health Care Provider: Patients who may have infection with this novel coronavirus should wear a surgical mask and be placed in an airborne infection isolation room. If an airborne infection isolation room is not available, the patient should be placed in a private room with the door closed. Health care providers should use standard, contact and airborne precautions and use eye protection.

Please see “Update and Interim Guidance on Outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China” for more information about infection control.

The Public Health Department will issue All Facility Letters to regulated healthcare facilities within California with updated information and guidance; these can be found on the AFL webpage.

For county-level data, access the COVID-19 Public Dashboard.

For skilled nursing facility data, visit Skilled Nursing Facilities: COVID-19.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.​​​
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths, with 795 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
COC Summer Registration Underway
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
COC Summer Registration Underway
Newsom Announces Increase in State’s Testing Capacity
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
Newsom Announces Increase in State’s Testing Capacity
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
SACRAMENTO - California has had 69,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,847 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
College of the Canyons men's basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
%d bloggers like this: