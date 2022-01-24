Californians Can Now Opt for Paperless Car Registration Notices

Californians may now opt to receive vehicle registration renewal notices by email instead of a paper notice by traditional mail.

Offering the option for electronic notices is part of the California Department of Motor Vehicles commitment to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.

“Customers can get an email renewal notice and immediately renew their vehicle registration from the comfort of their own home,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “Choosing the paperless option will save paper and save time, so it’s a win-win for the environment and our busy customers.”

The DMV started offering driver’s license renewal notices by email in July 2021.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

The DMV will begin sending electronic renewal notices to eligible customers who opt in starting this month for vehicle registrations expiring in May. The DMV sends out renewal notices at least 60 days before a registration expires and does not share customer email addresses with private companies.

Recently, the DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

Customers who want to upgrade to a REAL ID may begin the process online by filling out the application and uploading all required documents. They will need to finalize the application and take a new photo in a field office.

