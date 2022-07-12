header image

July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Californians Continue to Apply for REAL ID
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
real id

Nearly 13.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 246,658 increase from the previous month. Nearly 3 million more Californians got their REAL ID in the past year.

Beginning next May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

“We want people to start the application online today,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “If you fill out the online form and upload your documents at home, your office visit will take about 10 minutes. We continue to improve the process to make it easier for our customers as we approach May 2023.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

– Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate)
*Legal name change document(s) if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers)

– Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement)

– Social Security number (exceptions may apply)

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of July 1, 2022: 13,584,388

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of June 1, 2022: 13,337,730

– Total REAL ID cardholders as July 1, 2021: 10,843,618

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets
The California Air Resources Board is set to launch a new pilot program that aims to help small trucking fleets make the transition to zero-emission technologies.
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center's main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
The United States Department of Justice announced July 6 that it has begun phase two of the remission compensation process to provide recovery for Western Union fraud victims.
