January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
strawberry festival

The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival, which takes place May 18-19 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

This is the first California Strawberry Artwork Contest since 2020 when the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of that year’s festival. A panel of judges will look for creativity and the incorporation of a strawberry theme into the design. The winning entry may be used in the festival’s printed and digital advertising collateral as well as on souvenir merchandise such as t-shirts.

The winner will be notified around the second week of February and will be the guest of honor at a March luncheon where the design will be unveiled.

Artists can create their designs in a variety of mediums–digital, oils, watercolors, inks, pencil, photograph and mixed media. There is no fee to enter and artists can submit multiple entries.

Visit www.castrawberryfestival.org for artwork contest rules and entry form.
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal

Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
FULL STORY...

2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought

2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio

Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humerous and notalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Jan. 12: ‘Transcedence: Breaking Boundries’ at First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
Jan. 12: ‘Transcedence: Breaking Boundries’ at First Floor Gallery
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
The Master's University men's basketball team shot better than 60% from the field as they opened conference play with a 107-70 win over the Life Pacific Warriors in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master's University women's basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
January 2024: This Month at TMU
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
January 2024: This Month at TMU
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead.
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge men's basketball Dionte Bostick picked up his first career Big West Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday.
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC Board of Trustees member.
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The Golden State’s first test of the season’s snowpack left experts underwhelmed at the chances for another wet winter year, with California measuring well below average for rain and snowfall so far.
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024.
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Nearly 16.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 121,501 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
