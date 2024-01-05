Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival

The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival, which takes place May 18-19 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

This is the first California Strawberry Artwork Contest since 2020 when the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of that year’s festival. A panel of judges will look for creativity and the incorporation of a strawberry theme into the design. The winning entry may be used in the festival’s printed and digital advertising collateral as well as on souvenir merchandise such as t-shirts.

The winner will be notified around the second week of February and will be the guest of honor at a March luncheon where the design will be unveiled.

Artists can create their designs in a variety of mediums–digital, oils, watercolors, inks, pencil, photograph and mixed media. There is no fee to enter and artists can submit multiple entries.

Visit www.castrawberryfestival.org for artwork contest rules and entry form.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...