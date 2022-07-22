Call for Artists for Golden Valley Sheriff’s Station Art Installation

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 22, 2022

By Press Release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork to be permanently located at the Golden Valley Sheriff Station. Artists are invited to submit portfolios of past work for consideration.

The evaluation criteria for this project includes, consideration of site-specificity and explicit relationship to the surrounding community, visual impact, interpretation and creativity, composition and design, craftmanship, clarity of project-specific intent and design criteria and eligibility guidelines met.

The design guidelines for this project include, taking inspiration from the site, its history, and members of the community. Also creativity, timeliness, and innovation of design are encouraged. Artwork must be an original design, suitable for viewing by all ages, may not be used for advertisement or promote businesses and must not include any trademarks, brands, business names or images of drugs. It can be of any medium but artists should consider structural and surface soundness as well as theft, vandalism and maintenance and repair costs. Artists will be required to outline in their proposal a suggested maintenance schedule.

The project guidelines include that it must fit in the pre-determined location identified as the upper lobby walls and ceiling, hanging no lower than 8 feet above the lobby floor. it should also be installed in a manner with sufficient anchoring to prevent it from being removed, broken or overturned.

The city will review the artist’s proposed installation plans and will request additional information from a California licensed engineer, hired by the artist, to address safety concerns the city may have. Artwork must comply with standard engineering practices and requirements and will be evaluated to require that it does not present a hazard to public safety and must conform to ADA standards. Delivered artwork that differs significantly from artwork represented in proposed installation plans will be disqualified. The all-inclusive budget for this project is $190,623.

The location will be at the new Sheriff Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Find more information at the entry form link. The deadline is July 31, 2022.

