Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 5, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Arts is seeking artwork depicting any existing ocean creature for this art exhibition.

Deadline to apply for this exhibit is Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Applicants may submit artwork in their chosen medium as long as it can be mounted to a wall. This includes but is not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles.

The city of Santa Clarita utilizes a particular wiring system that requires all artwork to be wired to safely hang.

Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artwork must be physically dropped off on the agreed-upon date. This call is open to Los Angeles County, surrounding areas and those willing to drop off.

Artwork exceeding 25 pounds in weight will not be accepted.

This project is open to all artists, regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines.

For more information and to apply visit Santa Clarita Arts.

