Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival

The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.

The city of Santa Clarita has spent tens of millions of dollars turning Old Town Newhall into a premier visitor attraction and an Arts and Entertainment District.

This inaugural festival will celebrate Old Town Newhall by closing the streets so visitors can enjoy music, chalk artists and more.

The two-day juried Fine Art event is limited to no more than 40 artists in an atmosphere that is surrounded by theaters, restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, boutiques and the Newhall Western Walk of Stars.

To apply to the Old Town Newhall Fine Arts Festival visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=15767.

Call to Artists Overview

Entry Deadline: Aug. 4

Entry Fee: $25

Work Sample Requirements

Images: Minimum: 5, Maximum: 10

Total Samples Minimum: 5, Maximum: 10

Call Type: Festivals

Eligibility: Regional

State: California

Event Dates: Oct. 11-12

Jury Dates: Aug. 4-18

