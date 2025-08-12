Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations

Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.

Artists will create 2D artwork for the East San Fernando Valley Project and G Line Improvements. Be sure to apply by Monday, Sept. 22.

Metro’s plan for better transit includes more rail service and upgrades in the San Fernando Valley, expanding Metro’s transit system which serves the most populous county in the United States.

The ESFV Project will include 11 new light rail stations. The G Line Improvements Project will upgrade the existing G Line and include one new aerial station to replace the at-grade Van Nuys Station, which will intersect with the ESFV Project.

There are 12 total artwork opportunities.

The contract awards are anticipated to range between $110,000 and $120,000, depending on the scope and scale of the artwork locations.

Read the complete Request for Qualification (here).

Apply online at SlideRoom at https://metroart.slideroom.com/#/login/program/84739.

Submit qualifications via SlideRoom no later than Monday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

Artist workshops will be presented by Metro Art staff to inform artists about these public art opportunities. One virtual workshop will be recorded and posted online. Three in-person workshops will be offered in the East San Fernando Valley area. All workshops will have the same program and are free and open to all.

Reservations for in-person workshops are requested.

Directions, transit and parking information will be provided to registered attendees.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m.

Van Nuys Branch Library

6250 Sylmar Ave.,

Van Nuys, CA 91401

RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-workshops-for-east-san-fernando-valley-and-g-line-stations-tickets-1482222680939?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.

California State University, Northridge

18111 Nordhoff St.,

Northridge, CA 91330

RSVP at: www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-workshops-for-east-san-fernando-valley-and-g-line-stations-tickets-1482223222559?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information and to view the online workshop visit https://art.metro.net/art-opportunities/call-to-artists-artwork-design-services-for-east-san-fernando-valley-and-g-line-stations/.

Questions regarding this RFQ may be submitted via email to ArtistOpportunities@metro.net. Email requests should include the subject line: East San Fernando Valley/G Line RFQ Clarification.

