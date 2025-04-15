Calling All Artists: Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grab your friends and family and head to the park for some fun! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to bring back the Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists of all ages to submit original artwork for the 2025 TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita Transit TAP card.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon, where adventure meets play with beautiful trails.
|
LA28 has unveiled the most comprehensive look at the 2028 Olympic venue plan to date, following approval from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board last week.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) with the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation, delivered a formal letter on Tuesday, April 15 to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging immediate and robust public health action to address the growing crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
As we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape, we at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control remain committed to serving both the animals in our care and the pet owners who rely on our services.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will turn the page on a bold new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Llbrary with the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.
|
The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men's volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master's University has placed six players on it.
|
The Master's University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.
|
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, April 17 from 1–3 p.m.
|
1954
- Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story
]
|
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
|
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a Town Hall on Long COVID where public health experts and community partners
will answer questions on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
|
Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at the Arcade-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present "The Romantic Symphony" 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
|
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
|
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
|
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
|
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
