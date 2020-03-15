Caltrans Activates Coronavirus Public Health Safety Signs

SACRAMENTO – In response to the state’s declared emergency for COVID-19, Caltrans is launching a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways, urging all Californians to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus. The campaign, which began Saturday, utilizes California’s more than 700 electronic highway signs to display the following types of public health safety messages:

COVID-19

LESS IS MORE

AVOID GATHERINGS

DISINFECT

2 PROTECT

WASH YOUR HANDS

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, Caltrans is taking proactive measures to help protect the public,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Using our highway message signs, we are reminding Californians how to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

California’s electronic Changeable Message Signs along the highways will show the messages on a rotational basis. All messaging will be coordinated with the Federal Highway Administration and the signs will be activated when there are no critical emergency, traffic safety messages or Amber Alerts.

For the latest updates on the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and response, visit the California Department of Public Health’s website at cdph.ca.gov/covid19.