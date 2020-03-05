Caltrans Advises Commuters to Plan Ahead for 36 Hour I5 Closure in Burbank

BURBANK — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Thursday plans to close Interstate 5 in Burbank for 36 hours beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and ending at 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.

Caltrans advises the public to make plans now to avoid driving on I-5 in the Burbank area on the weekend of April 25, and watch for further announcements in the near future about alternative freeway routes, local detours and other tips for motorists.

During the 36-hour closure, crews will demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 in Burbank. This is required for construction of a larger bridge and new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV or carpool) lanes on I-5.

The demolition will be done during a single weekend closure of I-5 for worker safety, maximum efficiency and greatest convenience to the public, as opposed to the alternative option of numerous nightly full freeway closures over a month or longer to achieve the same results.

Following the bridge demolition, construction of a new Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 is expected to be complete in approximately 14 to 16 months. The new bridge will be longer than the old one since I-5 is being widened to add carpool lanes in both directions. The new bridge also will be wider to accommodate more lanes on Burbank Boulevard, bicycle lanes in both directions and a wide sidewalk.

The construction is part of more than $355 million in I-5 corridor improvements in Burbank that include carpool lanes; the new I-5 Empire Avenue interchange which opened to traffic in September; replacing concrete pavement in both directions of I-5; elevated railroad tracks to enhance safety by eliminating a street-level rail crossing at Buena Vista Street; realignment and upgrading of freeway ramps; and street improvements.

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. Detours and project updates are online at My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA or, for those without a Twitter account, at https://twitter.com/My5LA.