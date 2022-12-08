Caltrans Announces Another Set of Full WB I-210 Closures

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of westbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The following closures will take place:

11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 through 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9:

– Full closure of westbound I-210 between Roxford St and Interstate 5 (I-5)

– Westbound Roxford St ramps

– Westbound Yarnell St ramps

– Westbound I-210 to I-5 connectors

11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10:

– Full closure of westbound I-210 between State Route 118 (SR-118) and I-5

– Westbound Maclay St ramps

– Westbound Hubbard St ramps

– Westbound Polk St ramps

– Westbound Roxford St ramps

– Westbound Yarnell St ramps

– Westbound I-210 to I-5 connectors

The work includes removing the temporary bypass lane from SR-118 to I-5. Motorists will be detoured to SR-118 and Paxton St. off-ramp. Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...