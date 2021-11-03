Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closure on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar

The California Department of Transportation announced extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work starting Friday, Nov. 5. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be conducting the following closures on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 a.m.:

– Two lanes closed between Polk St. and Maclay St. Only the bypass lane will be open to motorists.

– Eastbound Roxford St. on and off-ramps

– Eastbound Polk St. on-ramp

– Eastbound Hubbard St. on and off-ramps

– Eastbound Maclay St. off-ramp

– Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-118 as an alternate route to their destination and to expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...