Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closure on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar

The California Department of Transportation announced extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work starting Friday, Nov. 5. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Crews will be conducting the following closures on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 a.m.:
– Two lanes closed between Polk St. and Maclay St. Only the bypass lane will be open to motorists.
– Eastbound Roxford St. on and off-ramps
– Eastbound Polk St. on-ramp
– Eastbound Hubbard St. on and off-ramps
– Eastbound Maclay St. off-ramp
– Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp
All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-118 as an alternate route to their destination and to expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.
The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.
Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
A total of six Santa Clarita Valley varsity football teams are heading to the playoffs this year, giving each a chance to win out their division and take home their respective section championship trophy.
College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a Zoom oil palette knife demo on Jan. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Davidson will demonstrate integrating a palette knife into an oil brush painting.
The Newhall School District governing board unanimously approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jeff Pelzel after he obtained an “exemplary rating” while teachers begin negotiations with the district in hopes of a similar outcome.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
