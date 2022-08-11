header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
| Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Closures

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The overnight closures will take place between 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 through 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. The closures are as follows:

– Full closure of westbound I-210 between Wheatland Ave. and State Route 118

– Westbound Wheatland Ave Ramps

– Westbound Foothill Blvd/Osborne St. ramps

– Westbound I-210 to SR-118 connector

Motorists will be detoured from Wheatland Ave off-ramp to the Paxton St on-ramp. Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
