Santa Clarita CA
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
| Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Interstate 210

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The overnight closures will take place between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. on Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11. The closures are as follows:

– Full closure of eastbound I-210 between State Route 118 (SR-118) and Wheatland Ave

– Eastbound SR-118 to eastbound I-210 connector

– Eastbound Foothill Blvd/Osborne St. ramps

– Eastbound Wheatland Ave Ramps

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
