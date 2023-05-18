Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures

The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
On eastbound and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or ramp lane closures should be expected at the following ramps: Sunland Boulevard, La Tuna Canyon Road, La Crescenta Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
College of the Canyons Men's Baseball won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
