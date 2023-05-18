header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
| Thursday, May 18, 2023
Map

The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

On eastbound and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or ramp lane closures should be expected at the following ramps: Sunland Boulevard, La Tuna Canyon Road, La Crescenta Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
Thursday, May 18, 2023
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
May 26: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Honors Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
May 26: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Honors Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala
The Triumph Foundation is inviting supporters to their 13th annual Let'em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton on July 15. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala
May 19: Golden Valley Hosts Spring Concert
Golden Valley High School will be hosting its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.
May 19: Golden Valley Hosts Spring Concert
AT2 Aerospace Chooses Santa Clarita for Headquarters
This month Lockheed Martin announced the completed transition of their hybrid airship IP and related assets to a newly formed commercial company, AT2 Aerospace.
AT2 Aerospace Chooses Santa Clarita for Headquarters
Princess Cruises Debuts First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages
For the first time ever, the Valencia-based Princess Cruises will offer a series of Colonial Heritage itineraries featuring Yorktown,
Princess Cruises Debuts First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
A special cat adoption promotion is happening now at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. During the May Flowers promotion, all cats are just $15 during the month of May.
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
SCV Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary will host the annual special Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
The Agua Dulce Women’s Club recently celebrated the grand reopening of its renovated clubhouse. To celebrate the reopening of the clubhouse the community commemorated the day at the new clubhouse.
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
College of the Canyons Men's Baseball won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: