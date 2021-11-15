Caltrans Announces I-5 Lane Closures in Gorman

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.

Closures will be on Southbound I-5 between the Los Angeles-Kern County Line and one mile south of Vista del Lago Road, in the Gorman-Lebec area.

Starting Monday, Nov. 29, closures are planned as follows:

Starting at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights:

10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic)

11:59 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. – Three lanes closed (leaving one lane open for traffic)

4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic)

On Thursday nights/Friday mornings:

10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic)

Friday nights/Saturday mornings:

11:59 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic)

2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Three lanes closed (leaving one lane open for traffic)

5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic)

Commuters and other travelers on Southbound I-5 are strongly advised to allow extra travel time due to possible delays in the work zone. Closures will not be scheduled on holidays or on weekends with heavy holiday traffic. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Motorists may check current closures and traffic conditions before starting their travel by visiting the Caltrans web site QuickMap.dot.ca.gov which offers a free app for iPhone and Android devices.

Crews working on this I-5 project are grinding the surface of concrete slabs to provide a smoother ride and extend the life of the pavement. The contractor is Harber Companies Inc. of San Bernardino.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

