Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
75°F
 
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
| Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Sylmar 210 Map
Credit: Caltrans Quickmap.

 

The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be conducting the following closure for at least 45 days:

– Eastbound I-210 Wheatland Ave. on and off-ramps – closed as of Aug. 23

– Eastbound Polk St. on and off-ramps – Beginning Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

– Eastbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramps – Beginning Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to pave the ramps and provide additional room to pave the far-right lane.

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
A man accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home returned to court on Thursday.
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 31 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,344 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
