Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar

The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be conducting the following closure for at least 45 days:

– Eastbound I-210 Wheatland Ave. on and off-ramps – closed as of Aug. 23

– Eastbound Polk St. on and off-ramps – Beginning Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

– Eastbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramps – Beginning Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to pave the ramps and provide additional room to pave the far-right lane.

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

