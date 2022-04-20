Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd. Off-ramp

The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.

Crews will be closing the westbound SR-118 Reseda Boulevard off-ramp for up to six months beginning Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. The closure of the ramp will allow crews to conduct shoring work to replace a damaged drainage pipe with a new concrete reinforced pipe underneath the off-ramp. Crews will also repave the ramp once the drainage work is complete..

Motorists are advised to use the Balboa Boulevard or Tampa Avenue off-ramps as an alternate route to reach their destination All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination.

The work is part of a $2.1 million project to replace a drainage pipe under the SR-118 Reseda Boulevard off-ramp, reconstruct embankments and landscaped areas, replace the irrigation system, and reconstruct the off-ramp.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

