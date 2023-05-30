Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures

The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

On eastbound and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or ramp lane closures should be expected at the following ramps: Sunland Boulevard, La Tuna Canyon Road, Ocean View Boulevard and Angeles Crest Highway. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.

