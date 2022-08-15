Caltrans Announces Overnight I-5 Closures

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists of the scheduled overnight closures of multiple lanes on Interstate 5 and the Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue off-ramp.
The closures include the following:
Monday, Aug. 15 – Northbound I-5 between Empire Avenue and Hollywood Way
– One lane will close at 9 p.m.; a second lane will close at 10 p.m.; starting at midnight, only one lane will be open for traffic.
– At 4 a.m., two lanes will be open; at 5 a.m., three lanes; all lanes open by 6 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Northbound I-5 between Olive Avenue and Empire Avenue
– One lane will close at 9 p.m.; a second lane will close at 10 p.m.; starting at midnight, only one lane will be open for traffic.
– At 4 a.m., two lanes will be open; at 5 a.m., three lanes; all lanes open by 6 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Southbound I-5 at Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp
– The Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp will close at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday. A detour will be provided.
– On Southbound I-5 at the Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp, one freeway lane will close at 9 p.m., and a second lane will close at 10 p.m.
– At 5 a.m. Thursday, one lane may remain closed. All lanes will open by 6 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18 – Northbound I-5 or Southbound I-5
– After 9 p.m., lanes in either direction may close intermittently if needed.
These planned closures will enable crews to install lane striping for new I-5 HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool) lanes. Also on Wednesday night, crews will install striping at the following locations in the I-5 corridor:
– Front Street at Burbank Blvd., adjacent to Southbound I-5.
– Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue, adjacent to the I-5 Empire Avenue interchange.
Dates, times and locations of closures are subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.
Motorists and other travelers are advised to be aware of these scheduled closures and allow extra travel time if they plan to be in these areas.
Commuters are advised that the closure of the Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp may affect their travel time to the nearby Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street.
Updates will be posted at the project’s website My5LA.com and on Twitter at twitter.com/My5LA. Current highway closures and traffic conditions can be checked anytime 24/7 at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
The I-5 HOV Lanes and intersection improvements are a project of Caltrans and Metro (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) in collaboration with the city of Burbank.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
