Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area

The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work. Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday night, July 22 through Friday night, July 26:

Southbound I-5 from two miles north of Templin Highway to Lake Hughes Road the right lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Additional lanes may be blocked as needed, but there will always be at least one lane open.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

