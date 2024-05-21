header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
| Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Local Detour for Southbound 101 Starting 4.15.2024_

In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.

Monday night’s closure was the final nightly closure of all lanes on northbound Highway 101 for crews to place large girders over the freeway to construct the crossing.

Tuesday night’s closure is for crews to remove the large crane which placed a total of 82 girders above the freeway, starting over the southbound lanes and then moving to the northbound lanes. This event marks the successful completion of the girder placement work and the end of a nightly full closure of all freeway lanes in one direction at a time.

During the full freeway closure Tuesday night on Southbound Highway 101:

– All lanes on Southbound Highway 101 will be closed at Chesebro Road beginning at 11 p.m.

– Southbound lanes will reopen for traffic by 4 a.m.

– Northbound lanes will stay open all night.

– All southbound traffic will exit the freeway at Chesebro Road and will use a local street detour: South on Chesebro Road, east on Agoura Road, and north on Liberty Canyon Road to the Southbound 101 on-ramp.

– To avoid delays on Highway 101 and the local detour, all freeway motorists are strongly advised to bypass the construction area by using the following all-freeway detour: North on State Route 23 to eastbound State Route 118 to southbound I-405 in the San Fernando Valley.

– The full freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. but some lanes may begin closing (a partial freeway closure) as early as 7 or 8 p.m.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will reconnect natural habitat that is vital for wildlife to survive and thrive in Southern California. It will be the largest wildlife crossing of its kind. The project has a target date for completion in early 2026. Construction started in 2022.

Caltrans will provide additional construction and traffic information on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at @CaltransDist7. Those without an X (Twitter) account can view all the information at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

Information also is available at the Caltrans web site and at 101wildlifecrossing.org

The public can sign up for free weekly email updates about the wildlife crossing’s construction and closures by sending an email to D7inquiries@dot.ca.gov or calling (213) 897-9372.

Caltrans advises motorists, before starting their travel, to check current highway closures at Caltrans’ QuickMap service at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free app for digital devices.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.” Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
FULL STORY...
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
FULL STORY...
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
SCVNews.com