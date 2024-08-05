Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal

The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126, quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.

The closures from Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 are as follows and subject to change:

Monday, Aug. 5

– Westbound SR-126, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

– Westbound SR-126, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

– Westbound SR-126, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

– Westbound SR-126, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

– Westbound SR-126, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

D7 Maintenance has cleaned up the roadway of sediment and debris, pushing it to the shoulder. However, there is now a need to clean the sediment from the shoulder and all ditches, repair concrete-lined ditches, and clear Hopper Creek and Todd Barranca Creek bridges to prevent roadway flooding in future storms. The situation is now beyond the capabilities of D7 Maintenance forces.

This project will remove the newly accumulated debris along the banks and from under the bridges within Caltrans Right of Way limits as a result of the February, March and April 2024 storms.

This work must be completed as rapidly as possible to prevent long term closure or disruption of this essential route, and to maintain full access for residents, emergency services, and commercial traffic. Immediate action is required to prevent or mitigate the loss or impairment of life, property, or essential services.

Residents and businesses located near the state route are advised to anticipate minimum noise associated with construction activities.

Construction is scheduled from July 2024 through February 2027. Baltazar Construction, Inc., of West Covina, Calif. is the contractor on this estimated $1.570 million Debris Removal and Repairs Project.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...