Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times

The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.

“Caltrans is poised to lead the future of transportation by pioneering intelligent, technology-driven solutions that make our roads safer and reduce travel times,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Real-time information provided through electronic highway message signs and other means will give drivers the heads-up they need to avoid congestion and have more reliable commutes.”

This funding will build upon Caltrans’ efforts to advance connected vehicle technology’s safety features, data accuracy and communication.

Objectives of the project include expanding the accuracy and reach of real-time information messages to drivers; assuring compatibility of various connected vehicle hardware and applications; deployment of video analytics at intersections to support pedestrian and cyclist safety and supporting multiple connected vehicle technologies and communications media such as 5G and satellite to ensure all road users benefit.

For more information about California’s transportation investments, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov and build.ca.gov.

