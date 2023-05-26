header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant
| Friday, May 26, 2023
flyaway bus

The California Department of Transportation has announced that it was awarded $7.7 million in federal Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant funding to support the Southern California Mobility Wallet, an innovative way to improve access to transportation through a seamless payment system.

“We have to innovate and incorporate technology in order to meet the transportation needs of all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “This grant will increase access and mobility for underserved communities and help move California toward a universal payment system for transit.”

The Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant will expand the Southern California Mobility Wallet project, which uses “open-loop” payments technology to offer seamless payment to highway and transit services for Los Angeles County residents. An open-loop system allows travelers to pay with bank or credit cards to access different vendors, facilitating multiple public transit or highway payments and improving the experience across all modes of travel including public transit, electric vehicle charging stations, and roadway tolling.

The project also issues direct funds to Los Angeles County residents to pay for mobility services, enabling travelers to purchase rides on local public transportation with their contactless credit and debit cards. Residents without access to traditional banking will be issued a contactless debit card that can be used at any retailer that accepts bank card payments, and funds will be directly issued to this card for their mobility needs.

The Southern California Mobility Wallet stems from a partnership between the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Caltrans, which created and manages the California Integrated Travel Project, an initiative to expand multimodal travel throughout California by standardizing payments, trip planning, and customer discounts.

The California Integrated Travel Project has successfully led contactless open-loop payment implementations in California on Monterey-Salinas and Santa Barbara buses; Sacramento light rail; intercity passenger rail between Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area; on-demand transit vans; and LAX’s FlyAway bus, which connects airport passengers to commuter rail in Los Angeles. Learn more about Cal-ITP at calitp.org.

Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA). Also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” the IIJA is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our energy, water, broadband and transportation systems.

Since November 2021, California has received $20 billion in federal infrastructure funding. That includes more than $15 billion in federal transportation funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports, and waterways. These transportation investments alone have already created nearly 48,000 jobs.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant

Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant
Friday, May 26, 2023
Caltrans has announced that it was awarded $7.7 million in federal Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant funding to support the Southern California Mobility Wallet, an innovative way to improve access to transportation through a seamless payment system.
FULL STORY...

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Thursday, May 25, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure

LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
FULL STORY...

CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period

CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 30: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park Workday
Volunteer to help on Tuesday, May 30 at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
May 30: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park Workday
ARTree Community Art Center Offers Summer, Fall Classes
ARTree Community Art Center is a non-profit arts center located in Newhall offering several new opportunities this summer to make art.
ARTree Community Art Center Offers Summer, Fall Classes
TMU Men’s Track Star Boggess Wins 10K National Championship
In a thrilling finish, The Master's University's Davis Boggess out-kicked St. Mary's Emad Bashir-Mohammed to win the 10K title at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Marion, Ind. on Wednesday, May 24.
TMU Men’s Track Star Boggess Wins 10K National Championship
Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant
Caltrans has announced that it was awarded $7.7 million in federal Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant funding to support the Southern California Mobility Wallet, an innovative way to improve access to transportation through a seamless payment system.
Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant
COC Athletics Honors 2023 Graduating Class
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored 115 Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
COC Athletics Honors 2023 Graduating Class
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 29 - Sunday, June 4.
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita May 29-June 4
‘Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens’ Opening Night Reception
The Canyon Theatre Guild will offer an opening night reception for Jones Hope Wooten’s comedy "Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens" on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in rotation with the comedy Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" through June 24.
‘Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens’ Opening Night Reception
COC Honors Class of 2023 with Two Commencement Ceremonies
College of the Canyons will honor its 2023 graduating class during the college’s 54th annual commencement celebration with two commencement ceremonies which will include a morning and evening ceremony.
COC Honors Class of 2023 with Two Commencement Ceremonies
May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50
Join deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics on May 31 at Slaters 50/50 in Valencia.
May 31: SCV Sheriff’s Tip-A-Cop Special Olympics Fundraiser at Slaters 50/50
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.  The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023”, a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs, sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
Update: Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Man Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Mihir Narayanan, a.k.a. “Mimi”.
Update: Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Man Found
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony at a joint hearing of the California Assembly Select Committees on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention; Public Safety; and Health to share updates on efforts he and the California Department of Education have undertaken to address the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 6,800 Californians in 2021 alone.
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: