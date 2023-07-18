header image

1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
| Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Caltrans 50 years

Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity. Since July 1973, the department has managed one of the most complex transportation systems in the nation and helped play a vital role in creating the world’s fourth largest economy.

Five decades later, Caltrans continues its mission to deliver a best-in-class experience for all Californians, regardless of the mode of travel they choose.

Click here to view the Caltrans 50th Anniversary Video from Caltrans Director Tony Tavares highlighting the department’s Golden Anniversary.

Additionally, to honor the milestone, Caltrans has released an updated history page on its official website. This new content traces the state’s transportation roots from 1895 when the Bureau of Highways was formed and chronicles key developments and noteworthy projects spanning to the present day.

Click here to visit the Caltrans Historical Page.
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity.
FULL STORY...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is warning Santa Clarita Valley residents against the latest tactics used by scammers trying to defraud the unwary of their money.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are holding a Clothes for Cash fundraiser every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon now through Aug. 12.
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting events to celebrate new chamber members Jewelry Fixx and Funburger.
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
