Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity. Since July 1973, the department has managed one of the most complex transportation systems in the nation and helped play a vital role in creating the world’s fourth largest economy.
Five decades later, Caltrans continues its mission to deliver a best-in-class experience for all Californians, regardless of the mode of travel they choose.
Additionally, to honor the milestone, Caltrans has released an updated history page on its official website. This new content traces the state’s transportation roots from 1895 when the Bureau of Highways was formed and chronicles key developments and noteworthy projects spanning to the present day.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.