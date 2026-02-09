Caltrans Establishes New Deputy Director for Transit, Rail Programs

The California Department of Transportation has announced major steps in strengthening its commitment to public transportation by establishing a new Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs and restoring the Division of Mass Transportation to create a dedicated team focused on providing faster, more reliable and connected transit services statewide.

The department is also releasing its first holistic Director’s Policy on Transit to support more coordinated and efficient transit and rail services along the State Highway System and ultimately improve connections for millions of California riders.

“Caltrans is taking great strides in making our transportation network safer and more efficient by prioritizing transit to improve mobility for Californians of all ages and abilities,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “These critical steps will help California achieve its progressive climate, health, equity and environmental goals while fostering socially and economically vibrant, thriving, and resilient communities.”

The Director’s Policy outlines the department’s vision of delivering transit priority projects on state highways and enhancing our role in developing transit statewide. It focuses on transit priority facilities such as dedicated bus lanes, signal priority and other infrastructure to make road-based transit service faster and more reliable on the State Highway System. These changes will help reduce travel times, improve safety and make transit a more attractive option for Californians. The policy aims to improve air quality by reducing the number of cars on our roadways and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. It prioritizes transit as a core consideration in Caltrans’ decision-making processes to ensure all communities enjoy equitable and improved access to transit.

To drive this transformation, Caltrans is aligning resources and expertise and reinforcing its commitment to public transit by establishing the Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs. This executive role is dedicated to overseeing transit and rail programs and accelerating the delivery of projects that make public transportation more efficient and accessible. The Division of Mass Transportation, in partnership with the Division of Rail, will work closely with partners to integrate transit into California’s transportation system and support initiatives that make public transportation more convenient and more sustainable. It will do so in partnership with the new California Transit Advisory Committee, which will advise Caltrans on transit-related matters. CALTAC will consist of 20 member agencies and organizations from a diverse group of transit stakeholders, such as transit agencies, state universities, disadvantaged communities and transit experts. CALTAC will meet regularly to ensure that policy stays current and reflects the most innovative state of the practice. As such, CALTAC will position Caltrans to develop a world-class, equitable transit system.

The new executive leadership, organizational structure, and coordinated transit policy will work hand-in-glove to achieve a world-class transit and rail network and cultivate a thriving and connected California.

