Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory

Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley. See below to see if your commute from the Santa Clarita Valley may be impacted.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

﻿Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing safety enhancements on eastbound Burbank Boulevard at the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp and Front Street. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound I-5 On-Ramp at San Fernando Boulevard/Empire Avenue: Crews are constructing ramp widening enhancements, bike lane protection, drainage improvements and other work. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 north of Buena Vista Street: Crews are doing electrical work at night.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing colored concrete hardscape and other work.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are doing pavement work and installing traffic signals and lane markings. Some work occurs at night.

The following conditions are expected to continue through early 2023 (times and dates are subject to change).

Eastbound Burbank Boulevard between Victory Boulevard and the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp:

All lanes on eastbound Burbank Boulevard may be closed between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. (excluding weekends). Detours are provided.

Eastbound Burbank Boulevard may be reduced to only one or two lanes starting at 9 p.m. (excluding weekends).

Right turns from eastbound Burbank Boulevard to Front Street and to the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp are not allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on most nights (excluding weekends). Detours are provided.

The right lane on eastbound Burbank Boulevard is closed east of Victory Boulevard.

Front Street between Burbank Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard:

Front Street in both directions will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on most nights (excluding weekends). Detours will be provided.

Northbound Front Street may be closed beginning at 9 p.m. (excluding weekends). A detour will be provided.

On northbound Front Street at Burbank Boulevard, the right-turn lane is closed. However, drivers can use the northbound through-lane on Front Street to turn right or left on Burbank Boulevard.

New Year’s Holiday Notice: These nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard are not scheduled from December 30 to January 2.

Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street:

– Access to the Metrolink station will be provided during these closures. Please follow detour signs.

– Access to the Metrolink station will be available via the Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp, also via westbound Verdugo Avenue to northbound Front Street to the station.

– Please allow extra travel time to and from the station.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction. Due to the New Year’s holiday, such closures are not planned from December 30 to January 2.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street and other streets.

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

