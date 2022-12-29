header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
| Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley. See below to see if your commute from the Santa Clarita Valley may be impacted.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

﻿Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing safety enhancements on eastbound Burbank Boulevard at the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp and Front Street. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound I-5 On-Ramp at San Fernando Boulevard/Empire Avenue: Crews are constructing ramp widening enhancements, bike lane protection, drainage improvements and other work. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 north of Buena Vista Street: Crews are doing electrical work at night.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing colored concrete hardscape and other work.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are doing pavement work and installing traffic signals and lane markings. Some work occurs at night.

Interstate 5

HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool) lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.

Closures

The following conditions are expected to continue through early 2023 (times and dates are subject to change).

Eastbound Burbank Boulevard between Victory Boulevard and the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp:

All lanes on eastbound Burbank Boulevard may be closed between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. (excluding weekends). Detours are provided.
Eastbound Burbank Boulevard may be reduced to only one or two lanes starting at 9 p.m. (excluding weekends).
Right turns from eastbound Burbank Boulevard to Front Street and to the Southbound I-5 On-Ramp are not allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on most nights (excluding weekends). Detours are provided.
The right lane on eastbound Burbank Boulevard is closed east of Victory Boulevard.

Front Street between Burbank Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard:

Front Street in both directions will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on most nights (excluding weekends). Detours will be provided.
Northbound Front Street may be closed beginning at 9 p.m. (excluding weekends). A detour will be provided.
On northbound Front Street at Burbank Boulevard, the right-turn lane is closed. However, drivers can use the northbound through-lane on Front Street to turn right or left on Burbank Boulevard.

New Year’s Holiday Notice: These nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard are not scheduled from December 30 to January 2.

Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street:

– Access to the Metrolink station will be provided during these closures. Please follow detour signs.

– Access to the Metrolink station will be available via the Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue Off-Ramp, also via westbound Verdugo Avenue to northbound Front Street to the station.

– Please allow extra travel time to and from the station.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction. Due to the New Year’s holiday, such closures are not planned from December 30 to January 2.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street and other streets.

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care. 
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
FULL STORY...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. 
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ on Feb. 13, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater.
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.  
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
SCVNews.com
