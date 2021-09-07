I-5 Lane Closures

Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.

The closures involve lanes on I-5 between one mile south of Vista del Lago Road and the Los Angeles-Kern County line, a distance of 15.1 miles in the Castaic-Lebec area.

Currently, crews are closing lanes on Northbound I-5. The work on northbound lanes will be completed by approximately mid-October. At that time, the nightly closures will switch to Southbound I-5 and will continue until approximately mid-December. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other reasons.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. each night Monday through Friday, crews will close lanes as follows:

11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic).

1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. – Three lanes closed (leaving at least one lane open for traffic).

4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Two lanes closed (leaving two lanes open for traffic).

Closures will not occur on major holidays. Commuters and other travelers are advised to expect possible delays in the work zone and allow extra time.

Motorists may check current closures and traffic conditions before starting their travel by visiting the Caltrans web site QuickMap.dot.ca.gov which offers a free app for iPhone and Android devices.

The I-5 project will grind the surface of concrete slabs in northbound and southbound lanes to provide a smoother ride and extend the life of the pavement. The project includes replacement of some concrete slabs. The contractor is Harber Companies Inc. of San Bernardino.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

