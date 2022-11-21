header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
47°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign
| Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Kids of Caltrans

SACRAMENTO – The young faces of the families of highway workers are reminding you to move over a lane or slow down for their loved ones who help keep our roads safe. The “Kids of Caltrans” provide the personal, impactful messages behind the new public awareness campaign from the California Department of Transportation, in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol, that kicked off Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Some of the children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews of Caltrans workers featured in the “Move Over” campaign were on hand for the kickoff event, which comes on the heels of last week’s National Crash Responder Safety Week. In video messages that will air throughout the state through January 2023, they ask drivers to be alert and move over a lane if safe to do so or slow down to safely pass highway workers.

Sadly, highway workers, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel and tow truck drivers are killed or injured along California’s roadways every year.

Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the roadway with flashing lights in California isn’t just a matter of following the law—it is about saving lives. The “Move Over” law exists to provide a safer environment for maintenance and emergency vehicles stopped along roadsides close to fast-moving traffic.

“Not a single person should die on our roadways – let alone in our work zones – so I urge you to do your part, pay attention, move over and save lives,” said Caltrans director Tony Tavares. “Don’t let that split second of inattention destroy the lives of so many people … including your own.”

“Making a traffic or emergency stop on the side of the road is one of the most dangerous duties law enforcement officers and other first responders perform,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Tragically, too many first responders and highway workers have been killed on the shoulder or median, and dozens more have been seriously injured. Please, move over or slow down when you see our officers and others working on the side of the freeway; not only is it the law, their lives depend on it.”

“Caltrans workers are mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts and uncles who have loved ones who need them to come home,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “For your safety, and the safety of all roadside workers and emergency responders, please be alert and slow down.”

California’s “Move Over” law requires all drivers to move over a lane if safe to do so, and if unable to do so safely, to slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and other emergency vehicles and tow trucks.

“Towing professionals are the ones we rely on when the unexpected happens. We all depend on these Heroes of the Highway to clear our roadways and get traffic safely flowing after a crash has occurred,” said Sam Johnson, president of the California Tow Truck Association and the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America. “As a motorist, you can help protect these heroes by paying attention, slowing down, and moving over when you see the flashing lights of a tow truck assisting a stranded vehicle. The California Tow Truck Association along with the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America would like to thank the motoring public for their help with our mission to get each and every one of these Heroes of the Highway safely home to their families at the end of the day.”

In 2020, nearly 7,000 work-zone crashes occurred on California roadways, resulting in more than 3,000 injuries and nearly 100 fatalities. Nationally, drivers and passengers account for 85% of those killed in work zones.

Although all 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 71% of Americans are not aware of them. In California, failure to obey the “Move Over” law can result in fines up to $1,000, plus points on your driving record.

Since 1921, 191 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, and one of the biggest hazards to them and anyone working on the roads is from motorists who do not exercise caution. Those 191 employees represent scores of families torn apart by preventable work zone collisions.

To see campaign videos from the kids and grandkids of Caltrans, visit BeWorkZoneAlert.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
FULL STORY...
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.  
FULL STORY...
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.  
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs
“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Little Gems."
“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 19.
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation
SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for the Santa Clarita Artists Association Executive Board
SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations
Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists Association new member, Cathy Michelle Isaacs, announces her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out.”
Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit
Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities
Anyone with a sibling can relate to a situation where the big brother tells the little brother, “Stop following me around and stop copying me...or I’ll tell Mom!”
Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities
Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign
SACRAMENTO – The young faces of the families of highway workers are reminding you to move over a lane or slow down for their loved ones who help keep our roads safe.
Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign
CHP Bolsters Patrol Ahead of Holiday Weekend
SACRAMENTO – As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation.
CHP Bolsters Patrol Ahead of Holiday Weekend
CHP Announces Campaign to Boost Car Seat Safety
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
CHP Announces Campaign to Boost Car Seat Safety
Monday COVID Roundup: 155 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 155 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,249 new cases countywide and 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city of Santa Clarita’s three wonderful libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. We believe in the public library system and have a genuine love for reading and the promotion of literacy.
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: