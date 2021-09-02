Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice

With Labor Day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.

Motorist should prepare for their trip by checking travel conditions before they go at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Ensure that the vehicle is in good running condition, including checking tires and fluids.

Also make sure to have a charged cell phone, water, snacks, medications, and a first aid kit. Be alert and have patience for other motorists and expect traffic delays. Plan ahead and check for detours in the event there are unexpected road closures or excessive delays due to emergency situations.

The routes that receive higher traffic volumes during holiday weekends are Interstate 10 (I-10) between Beaumont and Palm Desert and Interstate 15 (I-15) in the Cajon Pass, Barstow, Baker, and at the Nevada state line. Travel is heaviest on Thursday and Friday exiting the state and then again on Sunday and Monday for traffic returning to California.

Caltrans is also alerting motorists that there will be a moratorium for planned lane closures for Labor Day weekend beginning Sept 3, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. through Sept 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Caltrans reminds motorists that speed limits are reduced in construction zones with double fines. Please do not speed – it can cost you a ticket or someone’s life. Designate a driver if you are under the influence – of anything!

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...