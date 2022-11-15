Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5

Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.

Due to fire damage, only two northbound lanes were open after the wildfire until Sept. 15, when the left shoulder was paved to serve as a third northbound lane.

Since then, Caltrans has worked to open a fourth lane before the Thanksgiving holiday travel season to reduce traffic impacts in the city of Santa Clarita and the Castaic region.

Additional repair work will continue through early 2023, including slope stabilization, drainage work, fence repairs and retaining-wall work.

The additional repairs will include cleaning and painting steel beams in the retaining walls, installing more than 670 feet of metal guard rails and over 6,300 feet of wire fencing, and erosion prevention by hydroseeding 35 acres near the freeway burned by the Route Fire.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone, which is about three miles north of Lake Hughes Road. Caltrans reminds drivers that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...