1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
| Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
i5 fwy

Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.

Due to fire damage, only two northbound lanes were open after the wildfire until Sept. 15, when the left shoulder was paved to serve as a third northbound lane.

Since then, Caltrans has worked to open a fourth lane before the Thanksgiving holiday travel season to reduce traffic impacts in the city of Santa Clarita and the Castaic region.

Additional repair work will continue through early 2023, including slope stabilization, drainage work, fence repairs and retaining-wall work.

The additional repairs will include cleaning and painting steel beams in the retaining walls, installing more than 670 feet of metal guard rails and over 6,300 feet of wire fencing, and erosion prevention by hydroseeding 35 acres near the freeway burned by the Route Fire.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone, which is about three miles north of Lake Hughes Road. Caltrans reminds drivers that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles.
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
One of the most defining aspects of working in animal welfare is that you never know what situations may come your way, especially in a county the size of Los Angeles.
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Monday he first death of this winter season of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
ARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
