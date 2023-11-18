Caltrans Plans to Open I-10 by Tuesday, Weeks Ahead of Schedule

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the California Department of Transportation plans to open Interstate 10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange by Tuesday, Nov. 21, lessening the disruption to Los Angeles commuters by three to five weeks.

Construction Update:

–Ongoing tests are revealing that the fire caused less structural damage than anticipated. As a result, only seven rows of pillars under the elevated freeway are being shored up – only half of the 14 Caltrans had originally predicted.

–To shore up the pillars, crews are using various materials, including more than 100 tons of large steel beams and enough 12-by-12-inch heavy wooden posts to stretch over a mile if placed end to end.

–Three dozen hydraulic jacks, each able to lift 100 tons, are being used to place the beams and posts.

–With fewer rows of shoring taking up space under the bridge, crews have more working room and can more rapidly place each line of shoring, allowing the contractor to double the number of workers operating the jacks and placing posts and beams.

–When I-10 opens Tuesday, all five lanes in each direction will be open for traffic. Only the westbound I-10 Alameda Street off-ramp will remain closed as it is being used as a staging area for crews who will continue working at the location.

–While I-10 is closed to all vehicles between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange, Caltrans continues carrying out maintenance on the traffic-free roadway, including sweeping, litter removal, painting over graffiti, repairing railings and broken concrete, and cleaning drains and culverts.

For more about this emergency project and tips for motorists, visit fixthe10.ca.gov.

