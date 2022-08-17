Caltrans QuickMap Push Notifications Now Available

C altrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.

“With this new QuickMap upgrade, Californians now can receive instant traffic notifications based on their location,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Drivers can use this information to adjust their plans when needed, compare route options, save time and travel safely to their destinations.”

Caltrans’ QuickMap is a mobile app and website available to the public at no cost for travel planning. QuickMap provides immediate traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, emergency incidents, electronic highway message sign content, rest area locations, camera snapshots, and active chain control requirements.

The new QuickMap push notification feature allows travelers to opt-in to receive location-based alerts on their mobile devices. When a device with the QuickMap app enters an area within 10 miles of a road closure or other traffic-related event, a pop-up message will appear alerting travelers of the incident, including time, location and reason for closure.

Caltrans reminds drivers to use their mobile device responsibly, including only in hands-free mode when operating a vehicle. Using your cell phone while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal. In California, drivers 18 and older can only use their phones in a hands-free manner, such as speaker phone or voice commands, but never while holding it.

For more information, and to use the new feature, download the QuickMap app onto your phone or visit the website.

