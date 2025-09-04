Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement.
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
1968 -
Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link
]
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
1932
- Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story
]
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
