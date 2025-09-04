header image

Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
| Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Water drop


Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.

The following closures are scheduled:

-One lane of northbound or southbound I-5 may be closed at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5:

-One lane of northbound and southbound I-5 may be closed at the Lake Hughes Road bridge 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night, Sept. 3.

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV

Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
FULL STORY...

County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors

County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
FULL STORY...

Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County

Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement. 
LASD: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
SCV Football Finds September
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
