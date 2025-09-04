Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic

Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.

The following closures are scheduled:

-One lane of northbound or southbound I-5 may be closed at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5:

-One lane of northbound and southbound I-5 may be closed at the Lake Hughes Road bridge 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night, Sept. 3.

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

