Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up

Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. The trash abatement effort highlights the department’s priority to remove litter and debris that has accumulated rapidly on the transportation system during the pandemic. Waste management companies estimate that Californians generated 30 to 40 percent more trash per day in 2020 – some of which ended up on the highways.
“Litter increases the risk of fire, pollutes our waterways, threatens wildlife and costs taxpayers millions of dollars to remove. We ask all Californians to be part of the solution, dispose of trash responsibly and secure cargo loads before getting on the road,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.
The California Highway Patrol enforces litter laws and reminds drivers to properly dispose of trash and properly secure cargo loads. Officers issued more than 3,100 tickets last year alone – lit cigarettes accounting for one third of the total.
Unsecured cargo loads pose safety concerns for the traveling public. The law requires motorists to tarp all cargo loads prior to travel. This action keeps debris from impacting the environment and prevents items from entering the roadway and causing traffic incidents.
“With everyone’s efforts to put trash in designated receptacles, we can beautify Los Angeles, protect our waterways, and focus Caltrans Maintenance crews on fixing the roads,” said Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares.
In 2020, Caltrans District 7 removed 1.9 million square feet of graffiti – enough to paint 39.9 football fields; removed nearly 17,000 cubic yards of material from unsheltered encampment sites – enough to fill 675 standard garbage trucks; and removed over 23,000 cubic yards of litter – enough to fill 925 standard garbage trucks.
On Thursday, April 22, there will be a volunteer group cleaning up southbound US Highway 101 at the Cahuenga Boulevard off-ramp. This force of 15 employees from Solar Energy Partners will assist Caltrans in clearing a recurring location for litter and debris. (Time 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
On Saturday, April 24, volunteers from the city of Lynwood will plant Crape Myrtle trees and Lantana and Plumbago shrubs along the eastbound Interstate 105 ramp at Long Beach Boulevard as part of its Earth Day events. (Time 8 a.m. to noon).
Reminder: When crews and emergency responders are working, remember to Move Over; it’s the Law, and to Be Work Zone Alert.
