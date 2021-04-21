header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
| Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021

Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. The trash abatement effort highlights the department’s priority to remove litter and debris that has accumulated rapidly on the transportation system during the pandemic. Waste management companies estimate that Californians generated 30 to 40 percent more trash per day in 2020 – some of which ended up on the highways.

“Litter increases the risk of fire, pollutes our waterways, threatens wildlife and costs taxpayers millions of dollars to remove. We ask all Californians to be part of the solution, dispose of trash responsibly and secure cargo loads before getting on the road,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.

The California Highway Patrol enforces litter laws and reminds drivers to properly dispose of trash and properly secure cargo loads. Officers issued more than 3,100 tickets last year alone – lit cigarettes accounting for one third of the total.

Unsecured cargo loads pose safety concerns for the traveling public. The law requires motorists to tarp all cargo loads prior to travel. This action keeps debris from impacting the environment and prevents items from entering the roadway and causing traffic incidents.

“With everyone’s efforts to put trash in designated receptacles, we can beautify Los Angeles, protect our waterways, and focus Caltrans Maintenance crews on fixing the roads,” said Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares.

In 2020, Caltrans District 7 removed 1.9 million square feet of graffiti – enough to paint 39.9 football fields; removed nearly 17,000 cubic yards of material from unsheltered encampment sites – enough to fill 675 standard garbage trucks; and removed over 23,000 cubic yards of litter – enough to fill 925 standard garbage trucks.

On Thursday, April 22, there will be a volunteer group cleaning up southbound US Highway 101 at the Cahuenga Boulevard off-ramp. This force of 15 employees from Solar Energy Partners will assist Caltrans in clearing a recurring location for litter and debris. (Time 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

On Saturday, April 24, volunteers from the city of Lynwood will plant Crape Myrtle trees and Lantana and Plumbago shrubs along the eastbound Interstate 105 ramp at Long Beach Boulevard as part of its Earth Day events. (Time 8 a.m. to noon).

Reminder: When crews and emergency responders are working, remember to Move Over; it’s the Law, and to Be Work Zone Alert.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up

Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget

L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...

April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing

April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public!
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced Monday they’re halting plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities.
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community's exceptional volunteers with a national award.
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
%d bloggers like this: