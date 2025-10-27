Oct. 29: Caltrans to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-5 in Sylmar for Paving Work

|
Caltrans has announced the closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. To complete this work safely, up to three lanes of northbound I-5 at Roxford Street will be closed overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 29, between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
|
Santa Clarita Valley football had another successful weekend Oct. 23-25, with six victories overall. Winners included College of the Canyons, Trinity, SCCS, Saugus and Golden Valley. But the big news was Valencia defeating Hart for the Foothill League Championship.
|
As Halloween approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind pet owners in the community to keep their beloved four-legged family members safe during this festive season.
|
In today’s digital age, children are spending more time online than ever before. From social media and gaming to streaming and texting, constant online access can impact how children think, feel and connect with others.
|
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
|
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.
|
Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation's Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
|
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most significant landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
|
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.
|
1892
- Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story
]
|
1970
- Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story
]
|
1898
- Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
|
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
|
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
|
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
|
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
|
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
|
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
