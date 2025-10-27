Oct. 29: Caltrans to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-5 in Sylmar for Paving Work

Caltrans has announced the closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. To complete this work safely, up to three lanes of northbound I-5 at Roxford Street will be closed overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 29, between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Additionally, the following ramps and connectors will be closed:

Northbound I-405 to Northbound I-5 connector

Northbound I-5 Truck Lanes

Northbound I-5 Roxford Street on and off-ramps

Northbound I-405 Rinaldi Street on-ramp

Motorists traveling on northbound I-405 to northbound I-5 will be detoured east on State Route 118 (SR-118) and exit at Laurel Canyon Boulevard off-ramp or will exit on Rinaldi Street and detour to the I-5 Laurel Canyon Boulevard on-ramp. Motorists will be able to access I-5 from the Paxton Street on-ramp.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Please visit the Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road conditions and closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

