Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure

The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.

Caltrans maintenance crews will be conducting a pavement operation of the off-ramp.

The closure will take place on the following day:

Thursday, June 10 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. at the Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp.

Residents of Castaic are advised to use the southbound I-5 Halsey Canyon Rd. off-ramp to reach their destination. Drivers can view highway closures by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

