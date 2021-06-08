Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure

The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
Caltrans maintenance crews will be conducting a pavement operation of the off-ramp.
The closure will take place on the following day:
Thursday, June 10 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. at the Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp.
Residents of Castaic are advised to use the southbound I-5 Halsey Canyon Rd. off-ramp to reach their destination. Drivers can view highway closures by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.
Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
The 54-year-old Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the Station 81 shooting on Tuesday remains in critical yet stable condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, officials said on Friday.
Last week, the Cal/OSHA standards board recommended relaxing physical distancing and masking requirements for fully vaccinated workers, and other adjustments to align with the June 15 reopening. If the standards are approved by the Office of Administrative Law in the next 10 calendar days, the standards are expected to go into effect no later than June 15.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 14 new deaths, including two in the city of Santa Clarita and 234 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,979 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.