Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work. The closure is scheduled to begin this Friday, Sept. 18, on eastbound I-210 at Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The closure schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21:

– Full closure of eastbound lanes of I-210, from I-5 to Roxford Street.

– I-5 connector to eastbound I-210

– Eastbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramps

Motorists will be detoured to the I-5 Roxford St. off-ramp and State Route 118 to reach their destination (See map).

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Some closures may start and end later. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. The on- and off-ramps, connectors and adjacent shoulders will also be rehabilitated. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system will be upgraded. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”