Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel battle a 5-acre brush fire in Placerita Canyon on Monday, July 6, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 6, 2020

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

As firefighters worked through the night battling the Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce, a second blaze, named the Cambria Fire, was reported Monday morning in nearby Placerita Canyon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire just before 9 a.m. on the 25900 block of Pacy Street, off of Placerita Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Once firefighters had arrived on the scene just before 9:15 a.m., they reported a 2.5-acre fire, running uphill on medium fuel, Lua added.

By 9:20 a.m., the fire had reportedly grown to 3-5 acres with structures threatened.

Angeles National Forest personnel were assisting the fire and said it was burning into or near the 2016 Sand Fire burn scar, via a social media post.

Just after 9:45 a.m., firefighters reported that forward progress on the fire had been stopped at 5 acres, with 40% containment and no structures threatened, according to Franklin Lopez, a supervisor with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters continue to build containment lines and douse hotspots, and units are likely to be on the scene for another couple of hours, the fire department Tweeted at 10 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

