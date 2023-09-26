Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, Sep 26, 2023
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
|
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”
|
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
|
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
|
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
|
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
|
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
|
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
|
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a special joint meeting with the William S. Hart Union High School District Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 1.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
|
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
|
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
|
My Kind of Town, an art exhibit by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
|
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
|
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.