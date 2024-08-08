header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024

cameron smythSanta Clarita Public Library Gets You Back-to-School Ready!

“The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.” – Albert Einstein

Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break. However, our Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support your children every step of the way through this transition! With a number of resources designed to cater to students of all ages, the Library ensures that every child can effectively prepare and excel in their upcoming school year.

For our youngest learners, the Library offers specialized resources that cater to preschool-aged children, including a curated list of picture books recommended by our librarians. These books are designed to help kids explore fundamental concepts such as letters, animals, numbers and more, fostering an early love for learning and literacy. Additionally, preschoolers and elementary students alike can engage with Tumblebooks, an interactive and animated online resource that enhances reading skills through engaging stories.

Older students from elementary to high school levels can benefit from a variety of resources accessible with their Library card. HelpNow provides live homework support, ensuring students receive assistance with assignments and academic challenges in real-time. Explora for Students is an extensive research database offering access to scholarly articles, reference materials and is ideal for conducting research and completing school projects.

Beyond academic support, the Library also fosters creativity and cultural exploration through a range of activities. Children can participate in enriching programs such as storytimes, interactive sensory playtime and crafts, all designed to stimulate imagination and social interaction. For those interested in bilingual learning, Cuenta Cuentos features bilingual stories that introduce children to new languages and cultures, enhancing their global awareness and language skills.

In addition to student resources, the Library recognizes the crucial role of parents and educators in fostering academic development alongside student resources. At the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, parents and teachers are offered Homeschool Room Resource Support, allowing them to reserve the community room for presentations and collaborative group projects. Scheduled twice a month on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. during the programming season from September through May, this initiative provides dedicated time and space for homeschooling activities. Additionally, homeschoolers benefit from the Library’s extensive eLibrary and catalog, which offer essential resources and materials to enhance comprehensive learning experiences beyond traditional school environments.

During the school year, the eLibrary homepage serves as a central hub for students engaged in research-based projects. This online platform offers a vast selection of resources including eBooks, audiobooks, articles, databases, videos and magazines, all accessible from the comfort of home or school. Additionally, students can utilize online reference centers equipped with tools such as dictionaries and encyclopedias, further enhancing their academic endeavors with reliable information and scholarly resources.

Whether you are a student embarking on a new academic journey, a parent navigating the complexities of education or an educator seeking additional support for your students, the Santa Clarita Public Library is dedicated to providing the resources and tools necessary for success throughout the school year. If you have not yet obtained a Library card, it’s easy to do so at SantaClaritaLibrary.com or stop by your local Branch. Here’s to a fantastic school year filled with growth, learning and achievement for our entire community!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
